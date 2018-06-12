Roger Federer confirmed Monday his long-standing partnership with Nike has indeed come to an end while also addressing speculation with regards to him having already agreed to a new deal with a rival sports brand.

The Swiss ace has been wearing Nike throughout his career, having inked his first contract with the American sportswear giant in 1994. Federer’s latest deal signed in 2008 came to an end in March and he confirmed during his press conference at Stuttgart he was in talks with Nike over a new deal.

According to reports coming out of Switzerland, the 20-time men’s singles Grand Slam winner is on the verge of agreeing a lucrative new deal with Japanese sportswear manufacturer Uniqlo.

According to the Daily Mail, the Japanese brand offered the Swiss tennis legend a ten-year deal worth £220m ($294m). They have previously worked with Novak Djokovic, while they are currently sponsoring Kei Nishikori.

Federer, who arrived at Stuttgart for the Mercedes Cup at the start of the week, confirmed his deal with Nike had concluded but rubbished reports suggesting he already signed up with Uniqlo.

Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

“It's rumours, but I don't have a contract with Nike since March ,” Federer said, as quoted by Tennis World USA. “It’s part of the game I guess. An unfortunate part. But at the same time an opportunity to see what's going on.”

“We're talking. If something would happen, I would inform you immediately,” he added.

Federer is one of Nike’s premier athletes with a global appeal and they are unlikely to want to lose him to a competitor. The one drawback for Uniqlo and Federer if they join forces will be the ‘RF’ logo, which is owned by the American sportswear giant.

The Swiss maestro will have an added sponsorship opportunity if he signs with Uniqlo as the Japanese brand does not manufacture shoes. The Swiss ace will have to look to tie up with another sports manufacturer for his footwear needs.

Federer, meanwhile, admitted he was wary ahead of his first match since March and is keen to avoid making it three losses on the trot. The 36-year-old lost the final of the Indian Wells Masters against Juan Martin del Potro and then in the second round at the Miami Open before taking a self-imposed hiatus and skipping the clay court season.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will return to action Wednesday against German Mischa Zverev. If Federer makes the final in Stuttgart, he will replace Rafael Nadal as the world number one.

“It's been a while since I have played matches and obviously I do not want to be on a three-match losing streak after Delpo, Kokkinakis and now here,” Federer said. “I want to break this as well.”