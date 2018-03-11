World No. 1 Roger Federer owned a one-set lead and with the second set tied at 2-2 against Federico Delbonis in his opening match Saturday at the Indian Wells ATP Masters before the match was suspended due to rain. Federer and Delbonis resumed their match Sunday, with Federer prevailing, 6-3 7-6.

The victory comes roughly four weeks after Federer's last match — a title win over Grigor Dimitrov in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Up next for the Swiss legend is a Round-of-32 match with Serb Filip Krajinovic, who defeated American Mitchell Krueger, 6-2 6-2. The winner of the Federer-Krajinovic match will advance to the Round of 16 to face the winner of the French matchup between Adrian Mannarino and Jeremy Chardy.

Federer, who is undefeated in 2018, has made it clear that he has no interest in overlooking the early round competition. In a press conference last week before his first match, the 36-year-old addressed his short-term goals.

"I didn't come here to lose in the first round two and two," Federer told reporters. "I care about the moment. I care about the results."

Federer will maintain his No. 1 ranking if he advances to the semifinals at Indian Wells. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who trails Federer in the ATP rankings by 600 points, has not played a match since January due to a leg injury.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, was defeated Saturday by Taro Daniel, 6-7 6-4 1-6.

