Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey signed a deal with WWE to perform for the company as a full-time professional wrestler. The confirmation came after Rousey made a surprise appearance at the WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia Sunday night.

While many expected Rousey to make a surprise entry for the inaugural women's Royal Rumble, she shocked the crowd after emerging just before the close of the show to confront WWE Smackdown Women's champion, Charlotte Flair, Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss, and Rumble winner Asuka.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne of her decision to join WWE. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"

As of 2017, Rousey was worth $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her estimated earnings included those from UFC, purses and win bonuses, and from endorsements. In 2015 alone, Rousey earned $14 million in prizes, pay-per-view money, endorsements, and media appearances. Just for her appearance for her fight against Amanda Nunes on Dec. 30, 2016, Rousey was paid $3 million.

Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE

Rousey, an American MMA competitor and judoka, has had several successful stints that began with her taking home a bronze medal in judo at the 2008 Olympics. Following the 2008 win, Rousey won each of her three amateur MMA fights in less than a minute. She became the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion in 2011 and then moved to the UFC where she became the first Women's Bantamweight Champion in 2012. She successfully defended her UFC title in February 2013 and April 2014.

Rousey lost the last two fights of her career, to Holly Holm in 2015 and Amanda Nunes in 2016, before stepping away from MMA at the age of 29. She hasn't yet officially retired from the UFC, but most of her fans don't expect to see her fight again.

"It's funny -- it's kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me," Rousey told ESPN of wanting to wrestle professionally. "And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn't take it."

Rousey is also currently working on a film called "Mile 22" with Mark Wahlberg and "The Walking Dead" star Lauren Cohan.