WWE has given little indication that Daniel Bryan or Ronda Rousey will be participating in either Royal Rumble match on Jan. 28 in Philadelphia. Bryan still hasn’t been cleared to wrestle by the company’s doctors, and Rousey has yet to be officially signed by WWE.

But that’s done little to end speculation that both of them could earn championship matches for WrestleMania 34 at the first pay-per-view of 2018. In addition to rumors that Bryan and Rousey could wrestle in a little over a week, they are among the favorites to win the men’s and women’s battle royals.

Paddy Power gives Daniel Bryan 4/1 betting odds to be the last man standing, putting him behind only Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rousey’s 2/1 odds put her behind only Asuka, who is the favorite with 11/8 odds.

Do Bryan and Rousey both have a legitimate chance to be Royal Rumble winners?

Rousey might be a better bet, considering there are signs that she’ll be joining WWE at some point. While Triple H has denied that WWE and the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion have come to terms on a deal, he admitted that the two sides are in talks after he was seen dining with Rousey last week.

Even if Rousey’s first WWE match is imminent, that doesn’t mean she’ll be in the Royal Rumble. The MMA fighter might not wrestle until WrestleMania 34, where WWE would heavily promote her debut.

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

There’s much more uncertainty when it comes to Bryan’s wrestling future. The former WWE champion insists that he’ll likely wrestle again, even if it has to happen with another company. Bryan has been told he can wrestle by several doctors, though WWE’s medical staff has yet to clear him to perform in the ring.

“There can be no exception medically,” Triple H said when asked by The Wrap if Bryan might be allowed to wrestle in WWE. “If the belief is that he's not healthy enough and there's a risk [for him] to perform, then I don't know why you'd allow him to step into the ring unless it can be proven otherwise. There will be no exceptions. We have some of the best medical people in the world that work for us. Our wellness policy, our concussion programming, our protocols — I'll put them up there against any on the planet.

“That is a new science in a way, too. So we're gonna look at it from all aspects, but the medical experts will make the determination as to whether he can ever step into that ring or not. Look, personally for him, I know it would be something he would love to do, and part of me feels like I hope he has that opportunity. But at the same point in time, he's married and has a child. Certainly, [we put] the human being first.”

The latest “SmackDown Live” storyline involving Bryan has some believing that WWE will determine that he’s able to wrestle again. Bryan is engaged in a feud with SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon, and it would only make sense for it to conclude with a match.

Bryan retired from WWE as an in-ring performer in February 2016.