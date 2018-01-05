The home of Tina Johnson, one of several alleged victims of Roy Moore’s past sexual harassment accusations, lost her home this week in a fire being investigated by authorities for possible foul play.

Johnson’s home on Lake Mary Louise Road in Gadsden, Alabama, burned down Tuesday in a fire currently under investigation by the Etowah County Arson Task Force, AL.com first reported. Neighbors called 911 around 8 a.m. after seeing the flames suddenly engulfing her home, but by the time first responders put out the blaze everything on the property had been lost.

"I am devastated, just devastated," Johnson told Al.com Friday morning. "We have just the clothes on our backs."

Natalie Barton, a public information officer with the Etowah County Sheriff's Department, told AL.com about the ongoing investigation into possible arson or foul play. "A suspect of interest is being spoken to. But there have been no charges, to my knowledge, related to the fire at this time."

Johnson first came forward to accuse Moore of sexual harassment in November, a week after several women brought forth allegations in a scathing Washington Post report about teenagers being sexually abused by the Senate candidate. Republican Roy Moore ultimately lost the U.S. Senate election to Democrat Doug Jones.

Johnson detailed an encounter from 1991, in which the then-28-year-old says Moore “grabbed me from behind, on my buttocks,” during a custody dispute between Johnson and her mother at Moore’s law office in Gadsden, Alabama.