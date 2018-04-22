The possible names of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child have been narrowed down to four.

Alex Apati, a representative from Ladbrokes, told Express that Middleton herself may have hinted at what she will call her newborn. At present, the name Arthur is at the top of bookies’ favorite name for a baby boy. James is another boy’s name that made it to the top 4 list.

But Middleton and Prince William may welcome another girl anytime this month. If this will be the case, betters believe that the baby will be named Mary or Alice.

“Of those four names, James has taken a steady flow of bets since Kate’s pregnancy was announced, while Arthur has been the subject of a flurry of bets over the last seven days. Has Kate given the game away? We’re not sure, but to see such a dramatic shift in the odds at this late stage suggests someone somewhere might know something so we’re taking no chances,” Apati said.

The Ladbrokes representative also said that predictions regarding the royal baby name changed after it appeared as though Middleton will give birth to another boy.

“It’s all change in the betting and with days to go, before Kate gives birth, punters seem to think the Royals will be welcoming a baby boy into the family. With every other name aside from Arthur, Alice, Mary, and James being 10/1 or bigger, we’re narrowing it down to just those four at this stage. Punters’ interest in the rest of the pack has been sparse and we’ve seen nothing to suggest the name will be anything else,” he said.

Last week, betters revealed that Middleton and Prince William’s baby may be called Thomas. Jessica Bridges of Ladbrokes said that Thomas is a “normal” name, but the royal couple might go for it because they are trying to modernize the royal family.

Photo: Getty Images/TOLGA AKMEN/AFP