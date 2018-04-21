Kate Middleton is reportedly better suited for a royal life than Meghan Markle.

Russell Grant, a former royal butler, said that this is due to the Duchess of Cambridge’s upbringing. Before marrying Prince William in 2011, Middleton was “up on that royal life.” The butler also said that joining the royal family was not difficult for Middleton.

But when it comes to Markle, her experience in joining the royal family will be very different.

“When the Duchess of Cambridge married into the family, she was British, she went to St. Andrews, she has a good education. She was up on that, I dare say it, royal way of life. She wasn’t a stranger to it, she understood what she was expecting. It wasn’t second nature but it wasn’t difficult,” Grant explained to Express.

“With Meghan, it’s a completely different upbringing. The positives for Meghan I think is the duty of royalty has to have an element of acting about it – you have to put on a brave face, put the best foot forward, smile, say the right thing. I think she’ll find it quite easy, I think she’ll have her own take on it,” he said.

On Friday, James Brookes, a royal expert, said that Markle will be a great addition to the royal family just like Middleton. He said that the 36-year-old former “Suits” star is expected to have a great sense of dedication to various royal causes.

In return, the royal family would also rely on Markle to help make the monarchy more modern and relevant.

“It’s no secret that all the pomp and pageantry is an important part of the country’s heritage, but it can seem to some people a little outdated at times – and the Windsors are all too aware that they need to remain relevant in the publics’ eye,” he told Express.

And if Brookes is a member of the royal family, he would relish Markle because she is media-trained and experienced in front of the cameras.

“And already has an idea of how to carry out charity work well. It’s now up to Meghan and the family how they take that forward,” he said.

