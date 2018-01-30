A new royal coin will feature Queen Elizabeth II and future kings Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The historic coin will also feature the initials of the queen and the three princes together with three crowns. This serves as the first time for all four generations of the royal family to be featured on coinage.

“With the 65th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s coronation, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales’ 70th birthday, His Royal Highness Prince George’s of Cambridge’s 5th birthday, and a royal wedding to look forward to, 2018 is a busy year of celebrations for the ever-growing royal family,” according to the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint will be producing the commemorative coins that are designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

“To celebrate four generations of royalty making history together, the Queen, her son the Prince of Wales, her grandson His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge and her great-grandson Prince George of Cambridge are honored together for the first time in a coin collection produced by the Royal Mint,” the company added.

The brilliant uncirculated version of the coin costs $18.26, while the silver proof coin costs $116. The silver proof piedfort coin is priced at $217, and the U.K. gold five-ounce coin costs $11,871, according to the Evening Standard. The coins are now available for purchase via the Royal Mint’s official website.

On the website, photos of the royal coins have been shared. Each one comes with a wooden container that may be used for safekeeping. Other variants include a $2,774 gold-plated coin, a $583 silver-plated five-ounce coin, and more, which are all in stock.

Meanwhile, even though Prince Harry is not included in the royal coins, his and Meghan Markle’s fans may purchase commemorative items in London before their May 19 wedding. Mugs, t-shirts, a love spoon, stickers, placemat, a royal flag with the couple’s photo are now available in the area of Windsor.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson