Prince William is a huge fan of Craig David’s songs, especially his track “Fill Me In.”

The R&B singer met Prince William at an event for the homelessness charity Centrepoint last year. During their conversation, Prince William gushed over David’s song.

“I was standing next to the future King of England and he was like, ‘Yeah man, I remember when you dropped ‘Fill Me In’ back in the day.’ The way he was talking to me was like he had known me forever,” he said.

David also opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and said that he’s more than willing to attend if he will get an invite. “It would be an honor to perform at the wedding, especially because it’s an amazing story and you grow up with the royals,” he said.

The Sun noted that since Markle and Prince Harry tend to break royal traditions, it is possible for them to shake things up a bit and invite David. Prince William and Kate Middleton asked Ellie Goulding to sing at their 2011 wedding.

But while David has not scored an invite to Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, he might have already received one from Vicki Pattison. On Sunday’s episode of “Ex on the Beach: Body SOS,” David recounted a time when he performed at a fan’s wedding after the couple launched an online campaign that included tweeting the singer every single day.

Pattison, who is set to tie the knot this year, was asked if she already had music for her wedding sorted out. “Funny you should mention it. What are you doing next July, Craig? It’s going to be a lovely spread… Simon’s cooking. Tim’s doing the floor,” she said (via Digital Spy).

The hosts of the MTV reality TV show said that David thinks Pattison is joking and she replied, “Oh, I know it’s for real. Don’t worry about that.”

Meanwhile, David recently dropped his album, “The Time Is Now.” Some of the songs included in his project are “Magic,” “I Know You” and more.

Photo: Getty Images/John Phillips