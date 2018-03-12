Eleanor and Jasper finally seemed ready to reunite and actually make their romance work, before a bullet potentially put an end to that on “The Royals.” Now, the crown Princess of Britain is left to wonder if she will ever have a chance to see the man she loves again.

“Jaspnor” fans were stunned in the final moments of the Season 4 premiere, when a bullet rang out and seemed aimed towards Robert (Max Brown). However, Jasper (Tom Austen) was the one wound up taking the shot instead, and as a text from Eleanor (Alexandra Park) appeared on his phone to tell him she was back n town and wanted to see him, he lay alone in a pool of blood. Now, as he fights for his life, Eleanor will be forced to face the possibility that she could lose him in episode 2, “Confess Yourself To Heaven.”

In a preview clip for the episode, it’s revealed that Jasper wasn’t left lying there for long, and will be found and brought to a hospital, where he faces a major surgery to try and save his life. As doctors work to try and save him, Eleanor will watch and reminisce over their time together, expressing her fears that she won’t get a chance to tell him how she feels ever again.

“He wrote to me while I was gone, but I didn’t write back,” she says in the preview. “What if he doesn’t wake up? What if he dies thinking that I didn’t care about him? I’m not leaving him again.”

Things don’t look particularly good for Jasper either, as he’s seen potentially fading towards death, by seeing himself dancing in an empty room with Eleanor, who wears a white dress. A part that seems particularly sad hears Eleanor in a voiceover, where she begs Jasper to come back to her.

“I’m right here baby, come back to me,” she says.

However, fans can likely stop holding their breaths that the worst case scenario will play out for the fan favorite character, as trailers for the season seemed to show him still actively participating in situations with the royal family, and a synopsis for the episode seems to tease a moment where he is better as well, though it could show that Eleanor may have been at the press conference and saw as he fell.

“Jasper goes rogue at a press conference, while Eleanor watches,” the synopsis teases.

While the questions about whether or not Jasper will live will likely be a big part of the episode, there will also be some focus on the other drama the family faces as well.

“Cyrus (Jake Maskall) helps Liam (William Moseley) gather intel on Robert,” the synopsis teases.

Viewers have seen how Liam explained his theory that Robert played a role in King Simon’s death, and eventually convinced Cyrus to help him try and prove it. It appears the two will quickly get to work and try to make themselves learn the truth.

In addition, viewers will also see as potential contenders begin to emerge who could become Robert’s wife as well.

“The Royals” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E!