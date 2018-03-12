Miles Hurley, 21, nephew of Royals actress Elizabeth Hurley, was repeatedly stabbed by a gang in a road rage attack on Thursday. According to the Metropolitan police, Miles Hurley and a friend were pursued and stabbed by thugs after they had overtaken a car leading to a minor collision.

Miles and his friend were stabbed multiple times on a road behind Battersea Power Station in south-west London, Daily Mail reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack that involved four people, who chased Miles’ car down the south-west London road until they were forced to pull over. The four men who gave chase after they were overtaken by Miles' car, pursued them until they were forced to stop and stabbed the pair several times. One wound almost severed Miles’ spine.

As Miles continued to recuperate from the attack, Metropolitan police said that the wounds were not life-threatening or life-altering. His friend, however, was discharged after his wounds were treated at the south London hospital.

According to a report in Independent.co.uk, a statement from Metropolitan police confirmed the attack on Miles and his friend on Thursday.

"Police were called at 20:52hrs [EDT, 3.45 p.m.] on Thursday, 8 March to Ascalon Street, SW8 following reports of a stabbing," the statement said.

"Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A 21-year-old man was discovered with stab wounds. Another man, also believed to be aged 21, was also found suffering from stab wounds. They were both taken by LAS to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing."

The statement continued, “They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males (no further details) who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. A crime scene was put in place; road closures were also in place but have since been lifted. Detectives from Wandsworth CID investigate. Enquiries continue."

Miles Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley’s elder sister Kate Curran, took his famous aunt’s last name after he was signed by a modelling agency, Next Model Management, at the age of 13. Since then, he has walked for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Roberto Carvalli. He is reported to be incredibly close with his aunt Elizabeth Hurley, who he said was immensely supportive of his career. Hurley flew back from a promotional tour in the U.S. after hearing about the attack on her nephew.

In an Instagram post she wrote “My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night. He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”