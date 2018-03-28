His brother accused him of unspeakable acts that were quickly shot down as being a massive misunderstanding. However, Liam's claims that Robert isn't a good man could be proven more after the king seems to order a citywide blackout of London on "The Royals."

After Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) revealed that Robert's (Max Brown) payments to Ted Pryce were something both she and Simon were aware of and that they weren't of a malicious nature, Liam's (William Moseley) accusations seemed to be ground into dust. However, despite the denials and the claims that Robert wasn't responsible for their father's death, he still seemed to be up to something sinister, as the lights went out all over the city of London.

In a preview clip for the new episode, "Black As His Purpose Did The Night Resemble," Robert counts down to the lights all going out in London, and as complete darkness submerges the city, chaos quickly breaks out and rioting takes places in the streets. This situation puts Jasper (Tom Austen) into danger in particular, as he was being transported by ambulance back to the palace—and will be stopped by the chaos en route.

"Jasper finds himself in the middle of a riot," a synopsis for the episode reads.

However, in a preview clip for the episode, Eleanor (Alexandra Park) remains intent on keeping the man she loves out of harm's way and won't let the threat of the crowds in South London keep her from rescuing him.

"We have to go find him!" She insists in the clip, as she is seen walking through the palace tunnels with a lantern, presumably on her way outside the grounds.

However, Jasper may not be the only one in harm's way due to the blackout, as both Helena and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) also both seem to be in trouble. In the clip, Helena is seen screaming for help, presumably trapped in the palace wine cellar, while Cyrus, who seemed to be on a mission in the final moments of the previous episode, is seen lying on his back on a floor.

"The Royals" airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: E!