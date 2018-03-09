Everyone wants to know what the real royal family thinks about Meghan Markle as her wedding to Prince Harry draws closer. Now, the fictional royal family from E!'s "The Royals" is speaking out about the very real soon-to-be addition to their ranks.

In an interview with E! News ahead of their show's fourth season return, Elizabeth Hurley, who portrays Queen Helena, William Moseley, who portrays Prince Liam, and Alexandra Park, who portrays Princess Eleanor, all revealed what they really thought about Markle, an American actress who will officially be Prince Harry's wife on May 19.

Though their feelings about Markle may not play into her relationships within the royal family, the fictional royals seem to have nothing but love for her.

Photo: E!

"I think the whole nation, our nation, thinks she's the best thing since sliced bread," Hurley said. "We just love her. She's gorgeous!"

Hurley, who has actually met Markle in the past, also went on to echo prior statements she has made about the 36-year-old, saying she's "enchanting" in person.

"She's lovely. How could you not like her?" She asked.

Park and Moseley also had great things to say about Markle, with the actress explaining what she loved about the future royal.

"She's gorgeous!" Park said, before adding, "She's just bright and bubbly and has brought something to it all."

Moseley also revealed he thinks she's "beautiful and very elegant," and revealed that Prince Harry is a lucky man for being with her.

"He's a lucky man. He's a very lucky man. We're very lucky to have her," he said.

Of course, while it is great news to hear that the fictional royals approve of Markle, those hoping to hear that the actual royal family wasn't as approving of her will be sadly diappointed. As it turns out, there have been several reports to the contrary, which indicate that the royal family loves Markle and is glad to have her joining them.

Among the ones who truly approve of Markle are her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and brother-in-law, Prince William.

A recent report in Us Weekly clams the two women in particular have a "wonderful friendship."

Sources told the magazine that Middleton finds Markle to be "such a breath of fresh air," and confirms the two have established themselves as friends and confidantes.

"The Royals" Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on E!

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson