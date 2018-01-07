When the Pittsburgh Steelers rush Heinz Field next Sunday in their Divisional Round playoff matchup, it will be difficult for fans and everyone within the organization to avoid thinking about its linebacker unit. In among the most harrowing stories of the season, star linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a spinal contusion on Dec. 4, on national television, leaving him unable to move his legs.

On Thursday, Shazier's father told Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI-TV that his son is "making progress daily," and that "he's a long ways from the night when he was laying on the field.”

Vernon Shazier added that the family will continue to keep the 25-year-old's health status private “until he's ready to share where he is at.”

Ryan Shazier has since become an inspirational story for the Steelers in their drive for a Super Bowl. Less than two weeks after having spinal surgery, he energized fans and teammates when he made a surprise appearance from a private box and waved a Terrible Towel during a home game against the New England Patriots.

His replacement should generate some inspirational sentiment, as well.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette columnist Gene Collier recounted the story of linebacker Sean Spence, who is helping to fill the void of Shazier. On Dec. 5, the day after injuries to linebackers Shazier and Tyler Matakevich, Pittsburgh re-signed Spence, who was able to overcome a serious and grotesque knee injury.

Spence's career was in jeopardy before it even really began. Drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, he was forced to miss his rookie season after he tore his ACL and LCL, and had his kneecap dislocated, in a preseason game.

The frustration carried over into the 2013 season when he broke a finger. Spence would finally debut on Sept. 7, 2014, and finished the 2014 season with 53 tackles and one sack. At season's end, he received the Ed Block Courage Award.

The Miami native admitted that recovering from the knee injury was a painful task.

“There were a lot of nights when I cried myself to sleep,’’ Spence said in March 2016. “It was tough, real tough. I had some real dark times. I was going through rehab, and I was kind of in disbelief that I wasn’t playing. I’d played football every year since I was 6 years old, and here I was a spectator and having to watch other guys out there.”

Spence would go on to play 15 games for the Steelers in 2015 before moving on to play 15 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

But after signing with the Indianapolis Colts in March, he was released Oct. 3, and had spent most of the 2017 season without a team. When Shazier and Matakevich were sidelined, the Steelers came calling.

“As soon as I saw Ryan go down, my heart dropped,” Spence said. “I felt for him. I saw him grab his back. When I saw the stretcher out I dropped on my knees and said a prayer for him. I said a prayer for him before I went to sleep.”

Shortly after rejoining the Steelers, he said that being back in Pittsburgh has been like a family reunion. After months way from the game, Spence had been filled with doubt about his football future, much like how he was once overcome with doubt if he could ever play again after his 2012 injury.

“It was right up there,” he told Collier. “Of course with my injury I couldn’t play. But the last two months out of football, I felt like I still could play. I didn’t think my preseason was bad or that I had bad tape out there. But it was one of those situations where it’s hard to wrap your mind around not being good enough or not being able to be on a 53-man roster. That was really tough. Work out all week and expect a call at the beginning of the next week, and then repeating that process. Then watching the games on Sundays, not being able to be out there.”

Spence has already given the Steelers a lift and after four games head coach Mike Tomlin is pleased with his progress. In Week 16, he led the team in tackles against the Houston Texans.

Spence can't possibly live up to the Pro Bowl play of Shazier, but the Steelers' defense appears to be in decent shape with a player eager to prove himself and for a city that is near to his heart.

“It’s crazy how life works,” Spence said “With Ryan’s injury, I mean I hate the circumstance that I’m back here, know what I mean? I wouldn’t wish that on anybody. But I’m happy to be here. This place is like home to me. When I left, I always was tryin’ to get back. There’s no place like Pittsburgh.”