The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be announced sometime this summer. Not a lot of information about it has been revealed, but new renders for the upcoming Samsung flagship Android phone has surfaced online.

New renders for the Galaxy Note 9 were recently released by notable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and 91Mobiles. The renders are said to be based on factory CAD, which means they could be detailing the final design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The images show that the upcoming handset will essentially be a clone of last year’s Galaxy Note 8, but with slight design changes.

The biggest change on the Note 9 is found on its back. The handset still features dual cameras like the Note 9, but this time, the fingerprint scanner is located below the camera module. One of the most common complaints about the Note 8 and the S8 from last year was that their fingerprint readers were located right next to the camera lenses. This slight design change in the Note 9 may not be too much of a big deal, but at least it resolves the issue found on its predecessor.

The presence of the physical fingerprint scanner on the Note 9 renders also strongly indicates that the handset won’t feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Earlier this year, numerous rumors popped up claiming that Samsung will finally include an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Note 9. If these new renders are to be believed, then it seems unlikely for Samsung to include both a rear-mounted scanner and an in-display scanner, as pointed out by Android Authority.

The renders also suggest that the Note 9 will still have the 3.5mm headphone jack. In addition, the renders indicate that the physical buttons of the Note 9 will follow the placement of the Note 8 buttons. For instance, the Bixby button will still be placed on the right side of the handset.

As for the Galaxy Note 9’s internal specs, no information has been leaked about it so far. However, the device is expected to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 9810 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (in Western regions). The handset is also rumored to have 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung also confirmed last month that Bixby 2.0 will launch alongside the Note 9. The popular rumor right now is that the Galaxy Note 9 might be announced in July and released in August.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji