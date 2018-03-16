If a new report is to be believed, Samsung’s successor to this year’s Galaxy S9 could come with a 3D-sensing camera. The South Korean tech giant has apparently partnered with an Israeli startup that mainly develops 3D-sensing camera solutions.

The Investor revealed Thursday that Samsung Electronics is working with Israeli startup company Mantis Vision in developing a 3D camera for its next Galaxy S installment. What’s more is that Mantis Vision is reportedly collaborating with camera module firm Namuga so its 3D-sensing software could have the perfect camera module.

While both companies have yet to confirm the leaked information, it’s quite possible for this to turn out to be true. For one thing, Namuga is already working with Samsung by supplying the latter with camera modules for its mid-range and low-end handsets including the Galaxy A and J series. Moreover, Samsung, along with electronics design firm Flextronics, invested in Mantis Vision in 2014.

3D-sensing camera technology is becoming a trend among smartphone makers these days. This is being attributed to the successful launch of Apple’s iPhone X, which debuted with a 3D-sensing camera that’s capable of facial recognition. Furthermore, 3D-sensing is being incorporated in many other advanced technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality and autonomous driving, among others.

Industry sources are saying that Samsung will likely adopt a high-profile 3D-sensing technology with its upcoming Galaxy S10 handset so it could top what Apple did with the iPhone X. After all, the Galaxy S10 is a 10th anniversary flagship installment just like the iPhone X. It’s also worth noting that Samsung’s camera module firm previously said that the tech giant is working with 3D-sensing solution developers to come up with an advanced 3D-sensing technology ready for commercialization early next year.

Although the specifications and features of the Galaxy S10 are still up in the air, many are already anticipating the next Galaxy S offering simply because it could start a new trend considering that its Samsung’s 10th anniversary flagship phone. In addition, it is expected to be a major upgrade since this year’s Galaxy S9 is only a minor upgrade compared to last year’s Galaxy S8.

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez