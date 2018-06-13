Samsung is rumored to be working on the Galaxy Tab S4 with no word yet on when it will actually be released. However, an alleged leaked image of the device has surfaced online along with some of the device’s specs.

The live image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 appeared on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The image shows that the new Samsung tablet’s design will be similar to that of the Galaxy Tab S3, but it will have a few tweaks. First off, it appears as though the new Galaxy Tab S4 will have a 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It can be noted that the Tab S3 featured a 9.7-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, according to SamMobile.

It also looks like Samsung has been able to reduce the size of the bezels on its upcoming tablet. The image shows that the device won’t even feature a physical home button or any of the capacitive buttons. The Galaxy Tab S4 will have on-screen buttons at the bottom, like on Samsung’s most recent Galaxy Android phones.

The users who posted the live image of the Galaxy Tab S4 claims that the device will have an iris scanner and that it will also support Samsung’s DeX platform. These two features are already available on Samsung’s most recent flagship devices, but the Tab S4 will be the very first Android tablet from the company to come with both of these features.

Samsung introduced iris scanning technology on the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 from 2016 and it has become a staple feature since then. Samsung uses a combination of the infrared light emitter and the front-facing camera to identify the user’s iris. This allows users to unlock their phones by simply looking at their devices.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s DeX platform was introduced last year alongside the Galaxy S8 and the S8+. DeX allows users to have a desktop computer experience by connecting their compatible Galaxy phone to the DeX Pad or the DeX Station. Users will also have to connect the DeX accessory to a monitor, a mouse and a keyboard.

It makes sense that Samsung would try to incorporate some of the staple features it currently has on its flagship phones to its latest tablet. Unfortunately, none of these have been confirmed by the South Korean phone maker yet.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It might also have a 13MP camera on its back and an 8MP camera up front. The device is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo along with Samsung Experience 9.5, according to Phone Arena. It’s possible that Samsung might launch its new Android tablet during IFA Berlin 2018 this September.

Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard