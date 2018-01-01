Samsung has now acknowledged the problem with its Galaxy Note 8 flagship phablet’s battery. However, the statement it issued is rather vague, and isn’t clear if it has already uncovered the reason behind the bricked handsets.

Just recently, the South Korea tech giant issued a statement to a German news outlet to respond to the battery issue that’s plaguing the Galaxy Note 8. The translated statement read: “Samsung is taking all reports of this kind seriously, we only received a very small number of customer inquiries that could be linked to charge management, and unfortunately we can only comment on the matter further.”

Again, Samsung’s statement is quite vague. However, it’s good to know that the company has now acknowledged the problem with its flagship handset. Consumers can now expect an update that would detail Samsung’s plan of action to address the problem. Since it is still unknown what’s causing the battery issue, it’s too early to tell if this is fixable via a software update or not.

SamMobile has pointed out that the battery problem appears to persist in devices distributed by U.S. carriers. Thus, it is believed that the issue may be limited to the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered variant of the phone. It’s also worth noting that Galaxy S8+ owners faced a similar problem, and Samsung has offered replacements to affected clients without providing an explanation.

Last week, the issue with the Galaxy Note 8 gained a lot of attention online after owners reported about their negative experience with the handset on Samsung’s online community website. Some users complained that their device bricked once their battery was drained completely.

Affected users said that even though the charging circle appears when they connect their smartphone to a power source, their unit doesn’t actually charge. The reports also indicated that the affected handsets do not turn on even after trying some remedies like swapping chargers, powering the device on in safe mode and using wireless charging.

For now, Samsung is encouraging customers with problematic handsets to reach out to the company directly. Apple Insider reports that this makes it possible for Samsung to provide replacement devices under warranty. Moreover, this helps Samsung representatives gather more information about the problem, so that the company could identify the root cause of the issue.

Affected users shouldn’t worry about a recall though. The Note 8 is suffering a different problem from the ill-fated Note 7. The former appears to be having a problem with its power management circuitry. On the other hand, the latter had a faulty design and a flawed battery that caused it to overheat and even explode. Furthermore, the Note 8’s problem is not at all hazardous.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji