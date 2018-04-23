Samsung Electronics showcased its new smart home appliances at the biennial EuroCucina 2018, which ran from April 17 to 22 at the Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy. Among the products that the tech giant showed off at the exhibition was a cooktop with virtual flames.

Samsung took to its online newsroom Monday to shed light on the new smart appliances it is launching for European kitchens. One of the products that the Galaxy S9 maker introduced is the Virtual Flame cooktop. Just like what its name suggests, the appliance is an induction stove that basically mimics the appearance of flames to give users a visual representation of how hot the heated zones are.

According to Samsung, the virtual flames provide users with more intuitive control over the heat of the cooktop. The company originally showcased the product at CES 2015. At the time, The Verge learned that the LED lights that mimic flames make it possible for users to know if the induction stovetop is already hot. Without the virtual flames, it’s a bit hard to tell when the stove is hot enough for use. The lights intuitively represent how much heat is being produced by the appliance. The higher the virtual flame, the hotter the stove.

Aside from the Virtual Flame cooktop, Samsung also showcased the Dual Cook Flex oven at EuroCucina 2018. The smart oven has innovative Dual Cook technology that sees to it the upper compartment is not compromised when the lower compartment is being accessed independently. The Dual Cook system also enables users to set different temperatures for the two compartments, making simultaneous cooking possible.

The Dual Cook Flex oven can be controlled remotely using the SmartThings app. Consumers can preheat, monitor and control the compartments through the app. There is also a Cooking Guide that gives users some recommendations on how to set the table based on the ingredients and type of food that is being prepared in the oven.

In Addition to the two cooking appliances, Samsung also showed off its Twin Cooling Plus technology refrigerator and Waterwall dishwasher at the exhibition. The former offers independent controls for the refrigerator and freezer and it even has a transparent display that illustrates how the system works. The latter, on the other hand, is said to deliver remarkable cleaning results thanks to its streaming wall of water.

All of the new smart home appliances that Samsung showcased at EuroCucina have IoT connectivity, so they can interact with other IoT ready products. Samsung, after all, aims to provide a more seamless, connected experience throughout the home so it wants to ensure that its new appliances can transform the way consumers cook and interact in the kitchen.

So far Samsung’s efforts to innovate home appliances has resulted in 90 percent of its products to be IoT-applicable. But it is not stopping there. “We are fully committed to ensuring that all our products are not only IoT ready, but also intelligent by 2020,” President and CEO of Samsung’s Consumer Electronics Business HS Kim said at a press conference last week.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji