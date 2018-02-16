The men are now being pegged as the villains in Hollywood ever since media mogul Harvey Weinstein and several other bigwigs have been accused of sexual harassment.

However, not all men in the industry are bad. Before making it big in Hollywood, “Divorce” star Sarah Jessica Parker recalled that she was once forced to take her clothes off for a film. Thankfully, someone stepped in for her.

“I don’t know if I had confidence or if I was being counseled by people. There was so much pressure for me to take my clothes off,” Parker told People about the difficult demand that was being thrust upon her.

Parker did not say whether or not she would have done the scene, but she was certain of one thing - she is forever grateful that someone cared enough not to force her into doing that scene.

“My agent [CAA’s Kevin Huvane] sent a car and a plane ticket [to the film set] and he said, ‘If anybody makes you do anything that you’re not comfortable doing, you don’t.’ Given what’s happening now and the stories told from that particular period, I know how lucky I am that there was someone — in this case, a man — who stepped in,” she recalled.

Just recently, Parker said she “ran into a woman who worked on that movie.” The woman told Parker, “I remember you sobbing” because she was being pressured into taking her clothes off. “They were like, ‘Sarah Jessica’s going to be nude tomorrow,’ and I was like ‘I’m not going to be nude,’” she said.

While she personally did not want to do nude scenes, Parker said she has nothing against actresses who are comfortable in doing it. “It’s not a value thing, or like I’m judging anyone else,” she explained. “I just never dug it. I think it’s great when women feel comfortable doing it, and that’s their choice.”

