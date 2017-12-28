Four people were left dead in upstate New York this week after a quadruple homicide that law enforcement officials described as “savage.” Two children and two adults were found dead Tuesday in a basement apartment in Troy, New York, near Albany.

“Only a person of savagery would do something like this,” said Troy Police Chief James Tedesco in a Wednesday press conference. “Nobody that’s been involved in this case is going to forget this.”

The young girl killed was 5-years-old while the boy was 11-years-old. The two adults were women aged 22 and 36, said Tedesco, according to ABC News. The names of the victims had not yet been released, but authorities said the women were in a relationship, while the children belonged to one of the women.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of this,” said Tedesco, according to the New York Daily News. “I don’t have the word.”

The official causes of death had not yet been released, but sources not involved with the case said the victims were bound and had their throats cut, according to the Albany Times Union. Authorities believed there was no danger to the public as the crime did not appear to be random but had not identified any persons of interest in the case.

“There are indications at the crime scene that this was not a random act,” Tedesco said at a Wednesday press conference, according to the Times Union. “We are certainly appealing to people in the community that would have any knowledge as to what may have transpired there to contact us as soon as possible.”

Connections were made between Tuesday's slayings and a separate case in Troy in October 2014, when a family of four was butchered to death inside their home. No one was ever convicted of the crimes and the murders remained unsolved. It was unclear if 2014 murders and those that occurred this week were linked in any way.

“The emotions of a police officer is something you repress because there is a job to be done, but no one involved in this case is ever going to forget it,” said Tedesco. “Right now, our job is to bring this person to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4426.