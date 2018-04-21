Kerry Washington is finally opening up about Meghan Markle after Prince Harry’s fiancée said that she is her “talent crush.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Washington said that being called Markle’s biggest idol is amazing. “She’s so beautiful and so talented, and I’m so very happy for her. I’m thrilled for the opportunities that lay ahead for her. I’m so happy for her because marriage rocks, so welcome to the club, girl!” Washington said.

And just like the other royal fans who cannot go to Windsor Castle on May 19, Washington said that she will wake up early to watch the coverage on television. When she was a young girl, Washington’s mom woke her up and made her watch Princess Diana and Prince Charle’s wedding.

Meanwhile, “Scandal” has officially wrapped up after seven seasons. On her Instagram account, Washington shared a photo of herself lying on the mat inside the make-believe White House on the set of the hit ABC series.

“This picture was taken when we completed filming our very final scene in the Oval Office set. So many of @scandalabc’s most iconic scenes happened in that Oval. It has been, in many ways, the center of our #Scandal universe. Other sets were already being dismantled and we knew this one would be next. So, before saying goodbye, I stretched out on the gorgeous rug and trying to just take it all in,” she wrote.

During her recent interview, Washington admitted that she struggled to bid her Olivia Pope character goodbye.

“At the table read of the finale script, they actually had tissues all along the table because they knew that everyone would be crying and we were. Those tissues got used!” she revealed.

One of the most memorable things Washington will be bringing along with her after the show is the friendship she forged with her co-stars.

“I cannot tell you how magical it’s been for me at this point in my life. I’ve always been an only child and now I have sisters. It’s very special,” she gushed.

