Tony Goldwyn got naked in front of an audience during his performance in 2006’s “The Water’s Edge.” When asked if he is willing to take his clothes off on stage again, the “Scandal” actor admitted that he is hesitant.

During the party for Chris Evans and Michael Cera’s “Lobby Hero” at Second Stage Theater on Tuesday, Goldwyn was asked by Page Six about his most memorable moment at the New York City-based theater company. The 57-year-old actor then revealed that it had to be the time when he stripped naked in front of a crowd more than 10 years ago.

“It was the first time I ever took my clothes off in front of an audience,” he recalled of his participation in Theresa Rebeck’s play. Goldwyn then disclosed that he is now hesitant to do the same thing because everyone already has cellphones and cameras. He seemed to be also thankful that his undressing act happened “before selfies and stuff.”

Despite not wanting to go naked on stage again, Goldwyn has done a fair share of shirtless scenes for his ABC show. In his interview for People’s “All Seven Seasons of Scandal” special edition earlier this month, the actor said that he has come to appreciate his sex symbol status by playing President Fitzgerald Grant in the series.

“It’s very interesting and amusing to me that in my 50s I’ve hit the zeitgeist in that way,” he told the entertainment magazine. “That’s a lot of fun and I very much appreciate it, because I thought it might happen when I was in my 30s.”

Meanwhile, Goldwyn has reached out to his friend, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, now that “Scandal” is wrapping up after seven seasons. He took to Twitter less than two weeks ago to tell Gunn that he is currently “unemployed.”

Gunn abruptly responded to Goldwyn’s tweet, saying, “As you know, @tonygoldwyn, I’ll work with you again ANY Time.” To this, Goldwyn replied, “Back at you @JamesGunn !!! Wait, was that an offer?” Gunn did not respond anymore, but it’s possible that they could have a project together in the near future. The two previously worked together on 2016’s horror film “The Belko Experiment.”

