Scott Disick has been splitting his time between his kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old bonded with his eldest child in Woodland Hills, California. Disick picked up his son after his boxing lessons at a gym in Los Angeles. After bringing Mason home, Disick went out on a date with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Richie, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple grabbed a meal together before going their separate ways. During their sighting, Disick was wearing a black shirt, plaid polo shirt and olive green pants. Richie, on the other hand, was wearing white long-sleeved top and black pants. The couple was standing close to each other, but did not hold hands.

As of late, Richie still has not met Disick’s three children with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. There are rumors suggesting that Kardashian does not want her kids to meet another woman because she does not want them to have a “second mom.”

Kardashian, who is very protective of her children, is worried her kids will meet Disick’s girlfriend only for them to split months later. However, Kardashian has already introduced her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, to her kids and to her entire family.

The 38-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is vacationing in Mexico with Bendjima. The couple is staying at a romantic luxury resort in Punta Mita. “They had a relaxing weekend. The resort is in the jungle and they have a guided jungle tour. They also hung out on the beach, enjoyed room service and the spa,” a source told People.

Kardashian and Bendjima’s Mexico vacation came after Sunday’s episode of “KUWTK” wherein Disick expressed his disappointment over his ex-girlfriend’s decision to date a much younger guy. Bendjima is just 24 years old. Kardashian told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, that Disick hung up the phone after she told him that she has a boyfriend.

Disick struggled to move on from Kardashian, but it seems that he is doing much better now and may be in really in love with Richie.

