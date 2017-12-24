Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spending Christmas weekend together!

The couple was recently spotted doing last minute shopping at Neiman Marcus in Wooland Hills, California. After purchasing some items, the couple headed out for coffee in the area.

Both Disick and Richie wore black tops. The 34-year-old host was photographed wearing a black hoodie, while the 19-year-old supermodel wore a black turtleneck long-sleeved top. Disick paired his hoodie with his cargo pants, and Richie paired hers with black leggings.

A source told People recently that Disick and Richie are serious about each other. Lionel Richie’s daughter has also been a good influence on Disick, who has struggled with his excessive drinking and partying throughout the past couple of years.

“Sofia’s been great for him. She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met. His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy,” the source said.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether or not Richie and Disick will be celebrating Christmas together. The father of three is rumored to reunite with his kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, for the holidays.

On Friday, Disick reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, in Los Angeles. Details about the former couple’s meet up have not yet been released, but a video of Disick and Kardashian riding their vehicles separately were uploaded online via the Daily Mail.

Disick and Kardashian split in 2015 after 10 years of being together. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said that she decided to end things with Disick due to his excessive drinking and partying.

One year later, Kardashian started dating a 24-year-old supermodel named Younes Bendjima. They are still together until today, and Bendjima has also been invited to the Kardashian family annual Christmas Eve dinner.

Unfortunately, Disick won’t be attending the festivities, but he may bond with his three children on Christmas Day.

Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living