Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa opened up about the kidney transplant they had.

The "Secret Life of the American Teenager" actress appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s "Harry." During the latest episode, Raisa confessed that her recovery time was longer than Gomez's. "It's harder as the donor because we are losing something our body didn't need to lose, so trying to recover from that and she's gaining something her body needed," Raisa said (via Just Jared).

According to Raisa, she has four scars and can relate to moms who have had C-sections. She struggled to move and couldn't do things on her own. In fact, she needed someone to be with her in the shower at that time because she couldn't make it alone.

"I'm a very very active person, so the fact that my doctor said I couldn't move for 2 months. Two months, I couldn't do anything active. All I could do was walk," Raisa recalled. "That was very hard for me and I have a dog and every day the thing I look forward to is drinking my coffee and walking and I couldn't do that. It was really really hard."

According to Raisa, she and Gomez had the surgery in June, but their fans only learned about it in September. They wanted to keep it under wraps as it was a major surgery.

Gomez reportedly felt bad for her as it was not necessary for Raisa to do it because they were just friends. But she was thankful that she did because it gave her a bigger family.

"I lost my grandparents when I was younger…Her grandparents are my grandparents now and so I have this extension of a family and it's been really amazing," Raisa said.

Gomez's mom shared a photo of her and Raisa in a hospital bed on Instagram during the surgery. According to Mandy Teefey, she felt helpless and scared at that time. She was thankful for what Raisa did and considered her as her new daughter.

"Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter," Teefey wrote.

Gomez has been suffering from Lupus. In fact, in March 2017, the "Wolves" singer donated money for lupus research. The kidney surgery was recommended for her recovery.

Photo: Getty Images/Valerie Macon