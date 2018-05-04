Carrie Coon has been cast as the female lead opposite Bill Pullman for Season 2 of USA Network’s “The Sinner.” Also starring in the show’s sophomore run are Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross.

The new season of the crime drama series finds Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) back to his hometown in rural New York to help solve the deaths of a man and a woman murdered by their own 11-year-old son with no apparent reason. But when Ambrose realizes that there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown and is pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets.

According to Deadline, Coon (“The Leftovers,” “Fargo”) will portray the role of Vera, a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires.

Paul (“The Deuce”), meanwhile, will appear as Heather, a detective in training who ends up calling Ambrose to consult on the double homicide. In an Instagram post, Paul wrote that she’s excited to join the “amazing” show and tell Season 2’s story with such “great talents and people.”

Lastly, Gross (“Mindhunter”) will play Marin, Heather’s high school best friend who mysteriously went missing from the town years ago.

Though Season 1 co-lead Jessica Biel won’t star in the new season, the actress will remain as an executive producer on the show, along with Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak, Michelle Purple, Brad Winters, and John Coles.

“The Sinner” was originally conceived as a limited series, but after the show received a positive response from fans and critics alike, that plan apparently changed. “We haven’t been officially picked up for a second season, and we never really thought about doing a second season,” Biel told Globalnews.ca last September. “This was meant to be a limited series … [but] because people have responded the way that they have … we’d really have to rethink what it is now.”

The first season of “The Sinner” was nominated for best miniseries or television film at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Biel also earned Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice nominations for her performance as Cora Tannetti on the show.

“The Sinner” Season 2 is slated to premiere in August.

Photo: Getty Images/Donna Ward