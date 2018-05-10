Sirin Labs has revealed the specs and features of its upcoming Finney device, the world’s first blockchain smartphone. The handset is running Android 8.1 Oreo alongside the company’s very own Sirin OS.

On Wednesday, the Swiss blockchain technology-oriented company unveiled through a press release the official specs and features of the Finney smartphone. The device sports a 6-inch 18:9 display with 402 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast ratio and oil-free coating. The screen also has ultra-low reflection.

What’s quite interesting about the spec sheet for the blockchain phone is it lists fingerprint sensor under the Display section. This suggests that the handset could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is actually a good call considering that some phone makers are also going this direction with their upcoming releases.

The blockchain phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, which is the most powerful SoC by Qualcomm at present. Out of the box, the device will run Android 8.1, so it’s expected to come with some of Oreo’s features.

Sirin Lab’s Finney handset will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The configuration makes the device a good rival of the flagships and high-end devices out on the market right now. It even has an SD memory card slot for expandable storage. It also has a decent 3000mAh battery, a 12-megapixel back camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper.

When it comes to design, Sirin Labs also made sure that its Finney smartphone would look very up-to-date. It comes with a metal frame and its back side is made of Gorilla Glass. It has an IP52-certified water-resistant body that is adorned by a side-firing high quality speaker.

Sirin isn’t solely banking on impressive specs to entice users however. The Finney phone, as the world’s first blockchain smartphone, comes with cutting-edge blockchain features and services, such as a built-in cold storage Crypto wallet, secure exchange access, encrypted communications, computational power and P2P resource sharing for data and connectivity.

“Our team has been working vigorously to make sure that the first blockchain smartphone is cutting edge in all technical aspects. Our collaboration with [Foxconn] ensures that we will be offering state-of-the-art design with device architecture that will enable true security and user-friendly blockchain experience,” CEO Zvika Landau said.

As reported by Bloomberg last week, Sirin Labs’ Finney smartphone will start shipping in October. It will be sold via eight new stores that will be located in places with the most active crypto communities. More details on the availability and distribution of the $1,000 phone will be announced at a later date.

