Authorities say a 35-year-old man survived a fall out of an 8th floor apartment building window after he took several of his girlfriend's sleeping pills.

As Patch first reported, the man fell from the eighth-floor window of the Lower East Side building near NYC's Vladeck Housing on the 230 block of Clinton Street, according to the NYPD. The New York Post identified the man as Randy Phothisane, who is currently listed in stable condition after suffering a broken rib and minor injuries to his torso. Family members reportedly confirmed the man's stable condition to the Post Tuesday afternoon.

"He's OK. We're waiting for more information," the man's brother told the Post.

An NYPD spokesman says several 911 calls claimed a man was standing on a window ledge of the eighth floor of the LES apartment building around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The man's fall was broken by scaffolding that ultimately left him laying on top of the 2nd floor ledge repairs, police said.

Police said they believe he was sleeping throughout the entire incident due to his intake of sleeping pills.