Olive Garden Owner Announces Uber Delivery Partnership
The companies hope to have the partnership in full swing by May 2025
Olive Garden's owner has announced an exclusive, multi-year delivery partnership with Uber.
Customers will be able to order delivery online and through the Olive Garden app at more than 900 locations across the country while delivery will be handled by Uber Direct, the restaurant's parent company Darden Restaurants said.
The partnership is expected to roll out slowly, beginning in some restaurants in late 2024, with goals to be in operation everywhere by May 2025.
Rick Cardenas, Darden president and CEO, said that it was important to the company to find a way to address guests' desires for a delivery option while also ensuring that it would not disrupt restaurant and guest service.
"Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience," said Cardenas.
Darden said that user data and insights will remain with Olive Garden.
Along with Olive Garden, Darden owns LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze.
It plans to add Uber delivery to its other restaurants moving forward.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Vast France Building Project Sunk By Sea Level Rise Fears
-
UK Campaigners In Green Energy Standoff Reject 'Nimby' Label
-
India Coal Expansion Risks Massive Methane Growth: Report
-
In French Polynesia, Boom In Whale-based Tourism Sparks Concern
-
Electric Cars Overtake Petrol Models In Norway
-
India's Disputed Kashmir Votes After Special Status Scrapped
-
Young Equatorial Guineans Yearn For The American Dream
-
Coal Phase-out Fuels Far Right In Rural Eastern Germany
-
Top Biden Aide Says US Economy At 'Turning Point'
-
US Military Says Withdrawal From Niger Is Complete