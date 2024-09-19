Olive Garden's owner has announced an exclusive, multi-year delivery partnership with Uber.

Customers will be able to order delivery online and through the Olive Garden app at more than 900 locations across the country while delivery will be handled by Uber Direct, the restaurant's parent company Darden Restaurants said.

The partnership is expected to roll out slowly, beginning in some restaurants in late 2024, with goals to be in operation everywhere by May 2025.

Rick Cardenas, Darden president and CEO, said that it was important to the company to find a way to address guests' desires for a delivery option while also ensuring that it would not disrupt restaurant and guest service.

"Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience," said Cardenas.

Darden said that user data and insights will remain with Olive Garden.

Along with Olive Garden, Darden owns LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze.

It plans to add Uber delivery to its other restaurants moving forward.