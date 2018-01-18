There has been a lot of reports on Kate Middleton’s diet and lifestyle, but the Duchess of Cambridge recently encouraged everyone to not believe everything they read.

Earlier this week, Middleton and Prince William visited a café operated by charity that employs homeless individuals and recovering addicts. Kim Gardener, who runs Betel U.K.’s houses, revealed that they prepared almond milk for Middleton because they read somewhere that she loves it.

But upon seeing the milk on the table, Middleton told Gardener that she does not like almond milk. The mom of two also told her that she shouldn’t believe everything she reads.

According to Today, a simple Google search revealed that Middleton is a huge fan of almond milk, but she herself just clarified that she is not.

Even though Middleton did not like the almond milk on the table, the Duchess of Cambridge and her husband praised the array of cakes found inside the café. Prince William even told Gardener and the other employees that Princess Charlotte would have loved their princess cake, according to People.

Meanwhile, there has also been a lot of buzz surrounding Middleton’s diet and questions on whether Meghan Markle will follow in her footsteps before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry.

In 2014, it was reported that Middleton was obsessed with the Dukan diet, which consists of three phases: attack phase, cruise phase and conciliatory phase, according to Cosmopolitan. Dr. Pierre Dukan claimed that his diet is the reason why French women are slim even if they don’t go to the gym regularly.

Delish previously reported that Middleton is into the raw food trend. The 36-year-old also goes for healthier options when she craves for sweets. Woman Magazine claimed that Middleton makes a smoothie of pureed berries and almond milk to satisfy her cravings for sweets.

But based on what she just told Gardener, it’s possible that there’s no truth to the previous statement. And to know what Middleton really eats, it would be best to get the information straight from her.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images