“SNL” is not new tonight, and fans won’t even be able to see a rerun. The Olympics have put “Saturday Night Live” Season 43 on hiatus until March, but there are still things to watch on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Olympics (11:30 p.m. EST, NBC) Alpine skiing and freestyle skiing will be on NBC in place of “SNL” tonight. With any luck, “Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones — who is an official contributor for the winter games — will be tweeting up a storm.

“He’s Just Not That Into You” (10 p.m. EST, E!) This romantic comedy is perfect for post-Valentine’s Day viewing. The 2009 movie shows several interconnected love stories, but modern romance is complex and tricky. The cast is huge and includes several “SNL” hosts like Scarlett Johansson, Bradley Cooper, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston.

“The House” (11:30 p.m. EST, HBO) “SNL” alums Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are parents who can’t afford their daughter’s college tuition in this 2017 comedy. Determined to give her the education she wants, the couple starts running an illegal casino at their suburban home.

“Pitch Perfect” (10 p.m. EST, MTV) Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and more star in this 2012 college-set comedy, which earned more than $115 million at the worldwide box office. A disgraced women’s acapella team is determined to make a comeback with their new group of misfits.

“Horrible Bosses” (11:35 p.m. EST, Comedy Central) Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) devise a plan to kill all of their heinous bosses in this 2011 comedy. Unfortunately, none of them are clever enough to pull it off. Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle also appear in the flick.

“Coming to America” (10:40 p.m. EST, Starz) Eddie Murphy stars as a prince from a wealthy African country in this 1988 movie. He flees to America and goes undercover as an average foreign student in order to find a wife who loves him for his personality rather than his title.

“SNL” Season 43 returns to NBC Saturday, March 3 at 11:30 p.m. EST. Migos will be the musical guest while Charles Barkley hosts.

Photo: NBC