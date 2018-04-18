“Saturday Night Live” is going out with some star power. NBC has announced the final musical guests for “SNL” Season 43. Fans of rap and country music will be excited about the performances.

May 5: Childish Gambino

Donald Glover will host “SNL” on May 5, but he’ll pull double-duty. He will also be the musical guest, performing under his stage name Childish Gambino. He’ll be there to promote “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” in which he plays a young Lando Calrissian, as well as his fall tour.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

May 12: Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves will be the penultimate musical guest of “SNL” Season 43. Her latest album, “Golden Hour,” was released March 30. The country singer is currently on tour with Little Big Town, but she’ll join One Direction alum Harry Styles on tour this summer.

While Musgraves’ tunes entertain, Amy Schumer will be making audiences laugh. The “I Feel Pretty” star will host for the second time. She made her “SNL” debut in October 2015.

Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images for Spotify

May 19: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj will make her third appearance as a musical guest in the “SNL” Season 43 finale. The rapper released two new tracks last week, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” Presumably, a new album will follow, but no announcements have been made.

She’ll be joined by a “Saturday Night Live” veteran, Tina Fey. Fey made a cameo earlier this year in a Super Bowl sketch, but this will be her first time hosting since December 2015. Fey joined “SNL” in 1997 as a writer and started appearing onscreen in 2000. She left in 2006, but she has hosted five times since.

Fey will be there to promote “Mean Girls,” the musical based on her hit movie. The Broadway show, which opened earlier this month at the August Wilson Theatre, also got a shout-out last week during the hilarious Diner Lobster sketch. It makes sense that “SNL” would help advertise the musical. Lorne Michaels is a producer for both.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

If you want to find out how to get tickets to see any of the final three “SNL” shows, check out our tips for the standby line.

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. EDT.