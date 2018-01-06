“SNL” is not on tonight, but Season 43 of the NBC sketch comedy show will come back later this month. Luckily, there are other things on TV that “Saturday Night Live” fans might enjoy watching on Jan. 6.

“Elf” (10 p.m. and 12 a.m., Bravo) If you’re still in the Christmas spirit, “SNL” alum Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf in this family-friendly holiday flick. Buddy has to leave the North Pole to find his real dad, a man who has lost his holiday cheer.

“Billy Madison” (10 p.m. on MTV) “SNL” alum Adam Sandler stars as spoiled party boy Billy Madison. However, his days of drinking and partying come to an end when his father gives him an ultimatum: he has to pass every grade of school in the next 24 weeks. If he fails, the business will be given to Eric (Bradley Whitford), a conniving business associate who will do whatever it takes to take the company away from Billy.

“No Strings Attached” (11:30 p.m. on E!) Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, both of whom have hosted “Saturday Night Live,” star in this romcom about two friends who decide to start casually sleeping together. Obviously, that doesn’t go as smoothly as they’d hoped.

“Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (11:30 p.m. on Comedy Central) Will Ferrell stars in this 2006 comedy as NASCAR star Ricky Bobby. After Ricky loses to a French Formula One champion (Sacha Baron Cohen), his life takes a turn for the worst. With help from his father Reese (Gary Cole), Ricky must figure out how to take back the top spot.

“Zack and Miri Make a Porno” (11:40 p.m. on Showtime Women) This 2008 movie shows two lifelong friends (played by Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks) trying to get out of debt. They realize that porn would help pay the bills, so they engage in some professional sex.

“Zombieland” (12:12 a.m. on Starz) Set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies have taken over, Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) make their way towards a rumored safe haven. It sounds dreary, but with Stone and Harrelson, both of whom are three-time “SNL” hosts, you know there’s plenty of comedic relief.

“Back to the Future” Marathon (8 p.m. to 1:45 a.m., HBO2) Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and scientist Dr. Emmett L. Brown (Christopher Lloyd) use a DeLorean time machine to explore the past and future. All three films are airing back-to-back on Saturday night.

While tonight’s “Saturday Night Live” is a rerun (with Eminem performing and Chance the Rapper hosting), the NBC variety show will return next week. On Jan. 13, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” actor Sam Rockwell hosts while Halsey is the musical guest.

Photo: NBC/Will Heath