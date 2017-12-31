Netflix adds new titles to the streaming service every month. While dozens of movies and TV seasons are added, these are the best of the new options being released in January 2018:

“Apollo 13” (Jan. 1) Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and the late Bill Paxton star in this 1995 film based on the actual Apollo 13 mission. NASA sends astronauts up for the third moon landing, but an onboard explosion threatens everyone’s lives. The men quickly have to abort their mission and get home before their oxygen supply runs out. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards.

“Bring It On” (Jan. 1) The cult hit is coming to Netflix, along with four of the less-impressive sequels. When Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) takes over as cheerleading captain, she finds that all of their award-winning routines were stolen from the East Compton Clovers. She wants to face off against the Clovers at a competition and win their trophies the fair way this time in the 2000 teen comedy.

Photo: Universal Pictures

“The Godfather” (Jan. 1) The 1972 classic and its two sequels will be available for streaming. The trilogy chronicles the Corleones, a crime family. Francis Ford Coppola directed the Oscar winning film.

“Batman Begins” (Jan. 1) The first installment of director Christopher Nolan’s beloved Dark Knight trilogy hits Netflix in the new year. Christian Bale stars as Bruce Wayne as he first takes on the Batman persona, and he must defend Gotham from the Scarecrow and Ra’s al Ghul in the 2005 drama.

“Rent” (Jan. 2) This 2005 movie is an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. It follows a group of artists in New York in 1989 as they deal with sexuality, drugs, the AIDS epidemic and, of course, avoiding paying their rent. The flick, directed by Chris Columbus, features beloved songs like “Seasons of Love” and “Take Me or Leave Me.”

“The Conjuring” (Jan. 8) This 2013 horror film was a hit, making $319 million after being made for just $20 million. The movie is based on the real life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. In the movie, the couple is shown in 1971 as they investigate a haunted house in Rhode Island.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 4 (Jan. 19) Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin return as the odd best friends. Grace must face the fact that her body isn’t as young as her mind while she and Frankie continue to launch their vibrator business. Their ex-husbands, meanwhile, have hit a rough patch.

Photo: Netflix

“One Day at a Time” Season 2 (Jan. 26) The Alvarez family returns in Norman Lear’s reboot. In Season 2, single mom Penelope (Justina Machado) will get a new love interest.

“Cars 3” (Jan. 31) Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice animated automobiles in this surprisingly emotional follow-up. Lightning McQueen is getting old and he must consider retirement after getting injured during a race.

Netflix also has to clean out some titles to make room for the new movies and TV shows. Find out which titles are leaving in January.