A South Carolina woman who reported her child missing on Tuesday became the primary suspect in the baby’s death and is now in custody, according to reports.

Breanna Lewis, 19, told police that her 11-month-old girl was reportedly taken out of her arms on the side of the road in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. An Amber Alert was later issued.

However, the baby was found dead two hours later "hidden inside of a diaper box," about 1,000 yards from Lewis’ home, according to a press release from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Department.

Police discovered the box when they flipped it over they saw a plastic bag and the body at the bottom. Authorities were "dispatched to Jackson Road East outside of Chesterfield around 2 p.m. about a kidnapping and assault," the report said.

Police said Lewis told officers that she was walking with her child to the mailbox when a thin white male, described as about 6-foot-2 with a beard, got out of a gold SUV, attacked her, took the baby and drove off.

Police didn't believe the story.

"She was home alone with that child since early this morning. Nobody heard anything. Nobody saw anything," Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brook told WSOC, an ABC affiliate in Charlotte.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said that authorities initially believed that Lewis’ story was valid because of the bruises on her face.

Investigators later learned that Lewis' injuries stemmed from an accident she was involved in on Monday night, reported WPDE, an ABC affiliate in Florence, South Carolina.

During questioning, Lewis revealed to deputies that she had made up the story. The Amber Alert was then canceled "because we don't think there was a kidnapping," Brooks said.

After 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police found the dead body of Lewis' baby daughter Harlee Lane Lewis. It has not yet been reported as how she may have died and authorities planned to perform an autopsy. SLED and the FBI are assisting with the case which is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, authorities are continuing to question the young mother and her relatives. Breanna Lewis has been charged with filing a false police report and more charges are pending, reported WSOC.

"It may be wrongful disposal of body, maybe not reporting child death, maybe murder, not sure," said Brooks.

