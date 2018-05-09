Thomas Ravenel is now under investigation after a second woman came out and alleged that the “Southern Charm” star sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Ravenel is being investigated by South Carolina police according to an investigation report obtained by Us Weekly. The report indicated that Ravenel’s second accuser spoke with Charleston police on Monday and revealed that she had been assaulted by the television personality in January 2015.

Ravenel’s second accuser stated in the report that the 55-year-old reality star committed a “sex offense” by doing “forcible rape.” Specific details about the circumstances of the sexual assault were not disclosed to the public.

The second victim, whose identity is still being concealed, also spoke with South Carolina news outlet FITSNews after coming forward to the police. “I told them the truth about what happened to me,” she said. “They are investigating him.”

Multiple sources familiar with the matter have also confirmed that Charleston police department detectives are already doing a preliminary inquiry into similar allegations against Ravenel.

Ravenel’s first accuser, real estate agent and former model Ashley Perkins, reached out to Fox News last week to assert that the television personality sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins.

“[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the writs and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said ‘no’ and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area,” Perkins said. “She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped off of her.”

Perkins, who confirmed that she did not personally witness the lewd incident, also detailed her allegations against Ravenel on her own website last month.

Meanwhile, Ravenel’s attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, issued a statement to People about his client’s case saying, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. [My client] is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Davidson