“Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel is being accused of sexual assault. His accuser has also detailed the lewd act the television personality performed on her mother.

Ashley Perkins, the former model and real estate agent who claims Ravenel had sexually assaulted her mother Debbie Holloway Perkins, reached out to Fox News on Wednesday to assert that the incident took place just a month after Ravenel welcomed his second child with ex Kathryn Dennis.

In her interview, Perkins also detailed the sexual assault based on what her mother told her. “[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the wrist and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said ‘no’ and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area,” Perkins said. “She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped right off of her.”

Last month, Perkins wrote in a blog post how Ravenel and her mother met after finding each other on Tinder. “My mom and Mr. Ravenel matched on Tinder in late October 2015. Mr. Ravenel asked my mom out several times before she finally agreed to a ‘date.’ I helped mom get ready for her date. That included picking out jewelry for her wrists,” she stated.

“Her wrist didn’t have a mark on them before she entered Mr. Ravenel’s car … I greeted her when Mr. Ravenel dropped her off a few hours later, her wrist was cut and already showing signs of bruising,” Perkins revealed.

Perkins has since revealed that she and her mother hired a lawyer, Gloria Allred, for their case against Ravenel. During a mediation in June 2016, Ravenel settled with Perkins’ mother for $200,000.

Ravenel’s lawyer, Richard P. Terbrusch, was reached for comment by Us Weekly regarding the issue and he has this to say, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

Aside from appearing on Bravo’s “Southern Charm,” Ravenel is also relatively known because he comes from an influential clan in the Southern Carolina political scene. He is the son of Arthur Ravenel Jr., who served in the South Carolina Senate and the U.S. House of representatives, according to People.

Photo: Getty Images/Aaron Davidson