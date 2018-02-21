Update: 9:50 a.m. ET Wednesday - The scheduled launch for Wednesday morning was delayed to Thursday due to "strong upper-level winds," according to SpaceX. The launch was rescheduled for Thursday morning at 9:17 a.m. ET.

Original story:

SpaceX is aiming to launch one of its Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg Air Force Base Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday, the launch was scheduled for 9:17 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, or 6:17 a.m. at the base in California. The weather was 90 percent favorable for the morning launch.

The company is set to launch a payload for Hisdesat, a Canadian company. The payload is expected to put the PAZ or "peace" satellite into low-Earth orbit Wednesday. After launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East the rocket will carry the payload up to space and deploy it about 11 minutes after launch, according to SpaceX.

The launch was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 but it was pushed so that the ground crew could conduct more system checks. The launch was pushed to the 18 and then the 21 though SpaceX assured Twitter followers that the payload and the rocket were both healthy.

The satellite is equipped to take photos all hours of the day and in any meteorological condition of the Earth with its advanced radar instrument. It will make 15 orbits of the Earth a day once it's successfully launched and will be able to gather information about the entire Earth in about 24 hours. That information will be used by both government entities as well as private ones, according to SpaceX.

This is SpaceX's first attempt at a launch following the successful launch of the massive Falcon Heavy rocket. The company will not make an attempt to recover the first stage of the rocket.

Watch SpaceX launch the PAZ satellite live here: