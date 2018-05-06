When it comes to spacefaring, Elon Musk’s SpaceX needs no introduction. The company has done wonders in the commercial spaceflight segment while executing satellite launches and mastering the art of reusability for cost efficiency. The road leads to Mars colonization, something the company hopes to achieve with BFR, a powerful, 348-foot-long spaceship designed to ferry people and cargo between Earth and Mars.

As the work for BFR progresses, a group of safety experts has underscored some concerns that might come up with the company’s powerful rocket technology. According to a report in the Washington Post, in order to make its Falcon 9 rockets more powerful, SpaceX keeps its propellant super cool.

The practice shrinks the propellant physically and makes room for adding more fuel into the tank and increasing the vehicle’s power. However, as the experts point out, the task comes with a major caveat, one that could put lives at risk. Essentially, in order to maintain such extreme levels of temperature, the tank has to be filled right at the last moment, which, if the mission is crewed, would mean the spacefarers are already onboard. In such a situation, a slight mistake or spark during the loading procedure could set a catastrophic explosion.

Photo: SpaceX

Prompted by the risk associated with the method, a NASA advisory board flagged the risk noting the practice goes against the booster safety criteria which has been in place for more than 50 years. John Mulholland, Boeing’s vice president and program manager for commercial programs in space exploration, also shared the same opinion and stated NASA never went ahead with a method like that due to the risks that came with it.

“When you’re loading densified propellants, it is not an inherently stable situation,” he said, according to the report.

As NASA and SpaceX aim to take humans into orbit as early as this year, the safety report has raised concerns among members of the Congress. The issue could even go up to a point of contention between the space agency, which has been risk-aversive for ensuring astronaut safety, and the company which ultimately wants to make humans a multi-planetary species.

"NASA is supposed to be a risk-taking organization," Greg Autry, a business professor who served on Trump’s NASA transition team, told the Washington Post. "But every time we would mention accepting risk in human spaceflight, the NASA people would say, 'But, oh, you have to remember the scar tissue'— and they were talking about the two shuttle disasters. They seemed to have become victims of the past and unwilling to try anything new, because of that scar tissue."

At present, the agency wants SpaceX and Boeing to ensure the chance of death on their vehicles should not go over 1 in 270 flights. Last month, Robert Lightfoot, the former acting administrator for NASA also appears to agree with Autry. In a speech last month, he said the only way to have such levels of safety in today’s environment is by not taking the risk at all and staying close to the ground.