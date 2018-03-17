It is St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, and millions of people will be seen decked up in green to celebrate the Irish holiday. The day is marked every year on March 17 to remember St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland and one of Christianity’s most famous figures.

The holiday is celebrated with corned beef, beer and parades. The very first St. Patrick’s Day parade anywhere in the world was held in New York City in 1766, while people of Ireland usually opted a religious observance.

Below are 20 quotes and blessings to share with friends and family on this Irish holiday.

Quotes:

1. “Being Irish, he had an abiding sense of tragedy, which sustained him through temporary periods of joy.” –William Butler Yeats

2. “Being Irish, I always had this love of word.” –Kenneth Branagh

3. “Love is never defeated, and I could add, the history of Ireland proves it.” — Pope John Paul II

4. “That's what the holidays are for -- for one person to tell the stories and another to dispute them. Isn't that the Irish way?” – Lara Flynn Boyle

5. “Being Irish is very much a part of who I am. I take it everywhere with me.” – Colin Farrell

6. “Every St. Patrick’s Day every Irishman goes out to find another Irishman to make a speech to.” — Shane Leslie

Blessings:

7. An old Irish recipe for longevity: Leave the table hungry. Leave the bed sleepy. Leave the bar thirsty.

8. If God sends you down a stony path, may he give you strong shoes.

9. May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.

10. May the Good Lord take a liking to you ... but not too soon!

11. Always remember to forget the friends that proved untrue. But never forget to remember those that have stuck by you.

12. May you live as long as you want, and never want as long as you live.

13. May the Irish hills caress you.. May her lakes and rivers bless you… May the luck of the Irish enfold you… May the blessings of Saint Patrick behold you.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Sayings:

14. Better good manners than good looks.

15. Drink is the curse of the land. It makes you fight with your neighbor. It makes you shoot at your landlord — and it makes you miss him.

16. Never iron a four-leaf clover, because you don’t want to press your luck

17. May the saddest day of your future be no worse than the happiest day of your past.

18. Lose an hour in the morning and you’ll be looking for it all day.

19. Do not resent growing old. Many are denied the privilege.

20. Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it!