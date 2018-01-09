Marvel creator Stan Lee was accused of sexually harassing nurses who tended to him in 2017 – allegations he vehemently denied, calling them attempts to blackmail him.

In an exclusive report, Mail Online claimed several female nurses came forward to accuse Lee of physically groping them and demanding “oral sex in the shower" and "to be pleasured in the bedroom" when they were tending to his health last year.

An unnamed source told the outlet the nursing company, which provided the nurses, said Lee “lost his filter. … He walks around naked and is vulgar towards the women... He uses the word p---- and f--- in their presence."

"The owner at the nursing company has openly said to people that Stan has sexually harassed every single nurse that has been to the house," the source added.

Lee’s attorney Tom Lallas told Patch the accusations against his client were "false and defamatory." In his statement, he also insinuated the anonymous accusers, who alleged Lee sexually harassed them, did so with the motive of getting a payday.

“Various anonymous individuals have attempted to extort money from Mr. Lee based on false allegations, but when we have asked them to identify themselves and provide their full legal names and contact information, they have, not surprisingly, gone radio silent," the statement said.

Lallas said he sent a cease and desist letter to the owner of the nursing company, whose representative spoke to Mail Online regarding the accusations.

"Lee categorically denies these false and despicable allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character," Lallas said. "We are not aware of anyone filing a civil action, or reporting these issues to the police, which for any genuine claim would be the more appropriate way for it to be handled."

According to the lawyer, the accusers attempted to blackmail his client, instead of demanding their day in court.

"Instead, Mr. Lee has received demands to pay money and threats that if he does not do so, the accuser will go to the media. Mr. Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong."

The nursing company was not identified by Mail Online. The outlet said a representative of the company spoke to them about the several complaints received by its owner, regarding the less-than-appropriate behavior shown by Lee.

The nurses, who were sent from the company to Lee’s house, were responsible for checking his blood pressure, bringing him food and drinks and ensuring he took his medication. By the end of 2017, the company stopped working for Lee.

Lee was credited with creating iconic superhero characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and the X-Men. Joan B. Lee, his wife of 69 years, died in 2017.

Photo: Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison