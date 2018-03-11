The Golden State Warriors are locked in a tight battle with the Houston Rockets for the league's best record and for at least one more game the defending champions will be without one of their best scorers.

Steph Curry, who twisted his right ankle Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, didn't travel with the Warriors for their two-game road trip. With Curry sidelined, the Warriors lost Friday to the streaking Portland Trail Blazers and he won't be available for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Curry texted him Friday that he “had a good day of rehab" and that there wasn't any swelling, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

Curry is expected to return to action Wednesday when the Warriors return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Quinn Cook started in Curry's place against the Blazers. Cook, meanwhile, has been listed as a game-time decision against the Wolves due to a hand injury.

In December, Curry twisted the right ankle, which had previously been surgically repaired. The injury forced him to miss 11 games.

Curry has played in 50 of the Warriors' 66 games.

Despite some health woes, Curry is enjoying another stellar season. He is averaging 26.3 points per game, just behind teammate Kevin Durant at 26.4 points per game.

The Warriors, who have been hobbled by a slew of other injuries, trail the Rockets by a half game in the West with about 16 games remaining in the season.

