The Golden State Warriors could be handed a fresh blow as Stephen Curry may not be available to feature for the start of the semifinals should they get past the San Antonio Spurs.

Curry last played for the Warriors on March 23 against the Atlanta Hawks when he was forced to come off in the third quarter after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee when teammate JaVale McGee landed on him.

The 30-year-old would miss the rest of the regular season and is not expected to feature in the first round series against the Spurs with the Warriors currently holding a 2-0 lead.

The latest news with regard to a comeback was that Curry would be traveling with the side to San Antonio for the next two games to continue rehabbing his knee as well as supporting his teammates. He also ramped up his on-court work with "running, cutting and shooting drills" this week as he prepares to get reevaluated on Saturday.

However, according to The Athletic, Curry is no closer to returning to action and could miss the start of the semifinals especially if the Warriors sweep the Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans do the same to the Portland Trail Blazers, resulting in Game 1 beginning as early as April 28.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"Here is what we know for sure: it would certainly help Stephen Curry's cause if the next round starts for the Warriors on May 1," Marcus Thompson II wrote in the report. "According to multiple sources, Curry is still not close to playing. Despite video of him doing work on the court, which has fans salivating about his return, he isn't in the final stages of his rehabilitation."

If true, it is still considerably better than the previous diagnosis revealed by TNT play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, who during Game 2 on Monday claimed Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told him Curry would be sidelined for an additional three weeks.

Kerr later disputed that claim citing it as a case of miscommunication.

"It was probably a miscommunication when we met before the game," Kerr said. "We don’t have any timetable for this. I’m not exactly sure what that was about."

Meanwhile, The Mercury News reported that Curry completed light shooting drills as well as running and lateral movement exercises at the end of a Wednesday training session.

The two-time NBA champion was previously hoping to return for the first round as well and prove Kerr wrong that he would not be able to take part against the Spurs.

"Hopefully, I prove what coach said was wrong and put myself in position to get back as soon as possible," Curry said in late March. "But right now, who knows? Just try to do my job in the rehab process and get back as soon as I can."

"Based on what I've been told, three weeks is a good benchmark to re-evaluate and reassess where I'm at in my progress. Mentally, for me, [I'm just] staying positive and staying upbeat," he added.