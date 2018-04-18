LeBron James was in playoff mode as his dominant display helped the Cavaliers peg their first round series back to 1-1 after a 100-97 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers lost Game 1 in a shock 98-80 defeat last Sunday to the Pacers, marking the first time since 2012 that James lost a first round game in an overall team display that received boos from the home crowd.

The 33-year-old, however, was not concerned at being behind in the series and was confident that the Cavaliers would get back on track in Game 2.

"I've always stayed even-keeled with the postseason," James said after Game 1. "I mean, I'm down 0-1 in the first round. I was down 3-1 in the Finals [against the Golden State Warriors in 2016]. So, I'm the last guy to ask about how you're going to feel the next couple days."

James duly delivered in Game 2 as he not only scored the home side's first 16 points within the first six minutes, which no other player had done in a playoff game for 20 years, but also scored the first 13 points for both teams as the Cavs raced to a 33-18 first quarter lead.

The three-time NBA champion then finished the game with a massive 46 points and notably broke a franchise record when he scored 12 field goals in the first half. His first half tally of 29 points was also just one point away from tying his record tally of 30 points in a first half which he accomplished back in 2012 against the Boston Celtics.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

His display was exactly what head coach Tyronn Lue was asking for in the build-up to the game as he wanted a more aggressive start which would set the tone.

"We ran the same first play until they stopped it," Lue said, as per Cleveland.com. "He [James] kept getting what he wanted and he wanted to set the tone early, and he did that. We just kind of followed his lead from there."

In addition, Kyle Korver scored 12 points while Kevin Love finished the game with 15 points and eight rebounds. There were fears, however, when the former Minnesota Timberwolves man left the game with just under four minutes remaining with a left thumb injury.

However, Lue quashed any fears by stating that Love only jammed his thumb and will feature in Game 3.

James though, before being caught offguard with the news of Erin Popovich's death, believes his side were lucky to win the game in the end with Game 1 hero Victor Oladipo missing a potential game-tying three pointer toward the end.

"We got lucky," James said. "We gave up a wide open three to Oladipo, and he missed it. I’d rather be on time and on target than being lucky. So we gotta do a better job late in games and not give up a shot like that that’s easily something he can make."

With the series now extending beyond four games, the Cavaliers will be looking to get ahead in the series with the next two games taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana.