LeBron James and Stephen Curry may be bitter rivals when on court but the duo are in agreement when it comes to neither of their teams — the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Golden State Warriors — visiting the White House when one of them wins the NBA Championship in 2018.

The Cavaliers’ shooting guard was speaking on the day the Philadelphia Eagles were supposed to commemorate their Super Bowl win by visiting the White House. The visit was cancelled by President Donald Trump while he had the White House also accuse the players that were planning to skip the event of abandoning their fans.

James made it clear they have no intention of visiting the White House should his team win the NBA Finals and is certain the Warriors — their finals opponent for the fourth straight year — will also not be interested in making the trip to Washington.

"I mean, I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite, anyways, so," James said, as quoted by Business Insider. “It won't be Golden State or Cleveland going."

Curry and James have spoken at length about their disdain for Trump and his actions as the president and they have not changed their stance, the latter continued during his press briefing Tuesday.

"It's a lot of things we believe in as Americans that we don't feel that he's for," James added talking about Trump. "There's a lot of people that feel that he's not for the people, or doing things that's right by the people."

Curry, who also met the press ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Ohio, agreed with his rival about not wanting to visit the White House should they win the championship for the second straight year. The Warriors point guard was involved in a similar instance last year when he and his team were disinvited by Trump after he refused to go to the White House.

“I agree with 'Bron," Curry said. "Pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we'll kinda stay consistent with that."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also supported his players and believes the president is dividing the country for political gain. He is hoping everything will go back to normal in the future and the country can go back to celebrating Americans for their achievements without any bias.

"I think the President has made it pretty clear he's going to try to divide us, all of us in this country, for political gain," Golden State coach Kerr said, as quoted on NBA.com. "So it's just the way it is. I think we all look forward to the day when we can go back to just having a celebration of athletic achievement and celebrate Americans for their achievement, their good deeds."

It seems unanimous on the part of the Warriors and Cavaliers to want to snub any potential visit to the White House in the future after more players echoed James’ sentiments.