Revolutionary astrophysicist and author Stephen Hawking passed away aged 76, sending shockwaves throughout the scientific community.

Hawking was regarded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists since Albert Einstein. Despite suffering from a paralyzing disease since the early 1960s, he released work explaining some of the biggest mysteries of the cosmos such as Black Holes and the beginning of the Universe, and published several books including the bestseller "A Brief History of Time."

Photo: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years. His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humor inspired people across the world,” Hawking’s children said in a statement. "He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.'"

From Hawking’s followers in the world of astrophysics to politicians and celebrities, everybody took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the famed physicist and pay their respects.