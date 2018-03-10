Sterling K. Brown has one more accomplishment he can be proud of: he is hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Get to know your “SNL” host with a few fun facts.

1.He Has A Wife: The “This Is Us” star has been married to actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, with whom he shares two sons, for over 10 years.

“We have a community that supports us,” Brown told ABC News of the secret to his successful marriage. “And one thing that I’ve learned for any relationship to be successful is the people who are part of your life, they have to champion your union. Not just you, not just her. They have to champion y’all. And we’re very thankful to have a community that champions us.”

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

2. He Reads Comics: Brown has a small part in Marvel’s “Black Panther,” and the actor had been a longtime fan of T’Challa. “I knew this movie was important the minute I read the script. I had been a fan of the comic book from several years ago, like 10 or 12 years ago,” the actor told Esquire. “Reggie Hudlin had written his own updated version of The Black Panther and I remember reading it and being like, ‘Wow, I didn’t even know this character existed in the Marvel Universe.’ And I didn’t think 10 years ago that it was a possibility that they were actually going to make it into a movie!”

3. K Is For Kelby: Brown used to go by his middle name, Kelby. At some point during his teen years, he felt it was too immature and started going by his given first name. It’s also his late father’s name.

“Mama, I can hear you, I love you. Sterling Brown Jr., I changed what people called me at age 16 so I could hear your name every day of my life. I love you, daddy,” he said in his Emmy acceptance speech.

4. College Educated: The St. Louis native went to Stanford University and graduated in 1998 with an acting degree. He went to the east coast for his MFA, graduating from NYU’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

5. He Wants To Do Weekend Update: Brown is stoked about his “SNL” hosting debut. The 41-year-old has been a fan for years, and while he expects to spoof his hit TV shows, he also wants to do something with Weekend Update.

“I would expect either a ‘This Is Us’ or ‘[The People v.] O.J. [Simpson]’ spoof, or both. I expect to do something definitely with Leslie [Jones],” Brown told Entertainment Tonight of his “SNL” wishlist. “But my biggest pitch will be, can I do something on Weekend Update? Because the hosts haven’t been doing a lot of Weekend Update lately, so hopefully I can get a segment on Weekend Update. That would be my only pitch.”

6. He’s Getting Into Comedy: Though Brown is now a household name after starring in two hit dramas, he has a funny side too. He guest starred on HBO’s “Insecure” last year, and his “SNL” gig will only further show off his comedic chops. He’ll also appear on Fox’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as a murder suspect in April.

Brown hosts “Saturday Night Live” on March 10 at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.