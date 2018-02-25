“This Is Us” Season 2 is finished filming, and it looks like star Mandy Moore practically ran to her hair stylist after the season was over. Though the wrap party for the hit NBC drama was on Saturday night, Moore was already changing her hair on Sunday.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to debut her new blonde ‘do. The actress isn’t exactly going back to her “Candy” years, though. Her dark roots gradually fade into the new blonde.

“And yes, I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on #thisisus. As you do...” she noted.

Though Moore gets to wear several different wigs as Rebecca throughout the years on “This Is Us,” none are quite as trendy as the actress’ latest cut.

Moore dyed her hair ahead of a photo shoot on Sunday, according to her Instagram story. She enlisted Tracey Cunningham to give her the color and Ashley Streicher to chop off her locks. Moore and Streicher have cuts that are similar, but Moore wrote that she needs Streicher’s styling expertise.

Don’t expect Moore to go back to her platinum blonde days, though. Last year, she told Entertainment Weekly that going brunette for “A Walk to Remember” really changed her life.

“Well I was blonde then and, for the most part, haven’t gone back since. It was transformative because it came at a time in my life when I was only seen from the pop music landscape and through that lens,” she explained in January 2017. “There was a real significance to coloring my hair. As silly as it sounds, there was a real significance in the way that people saw me, but also in the way that I carried myself and that I saw myself.”

While Moore is all done with “This Is Us,” audiences still have a few more weeks. Season 2 returns to NBC this Tuesday, and the Big Three will be taking a trip to Las Vegas for Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) bachelorette/bachelor parties.

Meanwhile, the flashbacks will show Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) before he was married to Rebecca. The tearjerker will start to explore his days in the Vietnam War.

“This Is Us” Season 2 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo: Kelly Nyland/AFP/Getty Images