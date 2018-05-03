The people of American have been lied to and deceived for months by President Donald Trump, said lawyer Michael Avenatti who represents adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

The comment comes after former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who recently joined President Donald Trump’s legal team, said Wednesday the POTUS reimbursed the $130,000 attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

Avenatti called Giuliani's statement "a stunning revelation" and said, "Mr. Trump evidently has participated in a felony and there must be serious consequences for his conduct and his lies and deception to the American people.”

"I am absolutely speechless. I don't care whether you're on the left, or on the right or in the center. I don't care what your party affiliation is, you deserve to be told the truth by your president," he added.

In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Giuliani said, "The money that was paid by his lawyer to Daniels, the president reimbursed that over the period of several months. It was funneled through a law firm, and then the president repaid it.”

Giuliani added the payment made to the actress was "going to turn out to be perfectly legal" as it was not a campaign money.

He said, “He [Trump] didn't know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement that Michael [Cohen] would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this for my clients. I don’t burden them with every single thing that comes along. These are busy people."

Giuliani's statement appears to contradict with that of the president, who claimed last month he had no knowledge of the money paid to Daniels.

In the interview, the top legal adviser also criticized former FBI director James Comey for publicly revealing details about the conversations he had with Trump.

“I know James Comey and I know President Trump. Sorry Jim, I know you’re a liar. You’re a disgraceful liar,” Giuliani said. “Comey should be prosecuted for leaking confidential FBI information.”

Speaking about the special counsel probe into alleged Russian collusion, Giuliani said the investigation by former FBI Director Robert Mueller was “tainted.”

“You can’t possibly not feel as a citizen of the world that [Trump’s] negotiations with North Korea are much more significant than this totally garbage investigation,” he said. “I think I have the respect of [Robert] Mueller, the FBI, the Justice Department. If they are objective, we can work something out. If they’re not, then we have to shake hands and go into a litigation over do they have the power to subpoena. I think they’ve lost that power. This is a completely tainted investigation.”